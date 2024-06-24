Sign up
Photo 1108
J Is for Jumbuck
Lamby is sort of a jumbuck, anyway :) Ducky is helping him stand up, as he's rather old now. I've had him since I was very little.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
Tags
toy
,
duck
,
sheep
,
lamb
,
j
,
jumbuck
