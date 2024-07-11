L Is for Listowel

Listowel is my hometown, and this cap was part of my uniform when I was a member of the local ladies' juvenile softball team nearly 60 years ago! I was the only one who ever remembered to wear my cap (I didn't care if my hair got messed up), and because I often rode the bench, one or the other of the outfielders would always want to borrow it from me when they were playing the sun field. When I aged out of the team and had to pass the uniform on to a younger player, I managed to 'forget' to include the cap. Nobody noticed, and I still have it!