L Is for Listowel

Listowel is my hometown, and this cap was part of my uniform when I was a member of the local ladies' juvenile softball team nearly 60 years ago! I was the only one who ever remembered to wear my cap (I didn't care if my hair got messed up), and because I often rode the bench, one or the other of the outfielders would always want to borrow it from me when they were playing the sun field. When I aged out of the team and had to pass the uniform on to a younger player, I managed to 'forget' to include the cap. Nobody noticed, and I still have it!
I played house league softball (the plain underhand pitching) and travel fastpitch (windmill) growing up. In house league we just had t-shirts (and sometimes caps) with the sponsor's name on the front and a number on the back as our uniforms, and we got to keep them. Actually, in one league I played in there were very basic baseball pants we had to wear too, but I think we had to buy them so got to keep those too. For travel we had fancier baseball pants, fancier shirts with team logos (rather than sponsors) and numbers, gaitors, and caps; we had to pass those unis down, but I think the caps were excluded. I would guess they were worried about someone passing headlice on as well as the cap!