Previous
Photo 1152
P Is for Pigeon
This chap obliged by turning up to have his picture taken (and eat some food, of course).
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th August 2024 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
seed
,
peanuts
,
pigeon
,
p
Christine Sztukowski
ace
You have so many little friends
August 7th, 2024
