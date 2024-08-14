Previous
Q Is for Quick Little Fellow by spanishliz
Photo 1159

Q Is for Quick Little Fellow

He can be really speedy when he wants to be, but today he sat on the porch for a long time watching me mow the lawn. Later he actually took a peanut from my hand!
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Liz Milne

