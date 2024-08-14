Sign up
Photo 1159
Q Is for Quick Little Fellow
He can be really speedy when he wants to be, but today he sat on the porch for a long time watching me mow the lawn. Later he actually took a peanut from my hand!
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
6021
photos
47
followers
58
following
317% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th August 2024 9:34am
Tags
nature
,
quick
,
q
,
chipmunk
