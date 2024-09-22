Previous
V Is for Vignette by spanishliz
Photo 1198

V Is for Vignette

Vignette is one of the BeFunky tools I used on this effort for the wwyd challenge (and so I had a V word for today). I've added some birds and a car and a kite, and played with removing backgrounds.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
328% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Pretty dang cool! =)
September 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise