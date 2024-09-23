Previous
W Is for Watchful by spanishliz
Photo 1199

W Is for Watchful

The squirrels were tag teaming me today. One would keep an eye on me, like this one is, and draw my attention, whilst another snuck up beside me and grabbed a peanut.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Mags ace
Cute!
September 23rd, 2024  
