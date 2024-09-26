Sign up
Photo 1202
W Is for Wrought Iron
I have no idea why this bit of iron railing was leaning against a mail box.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
fence
,
mailbox
,
railing
,
wrought iron
,
w
