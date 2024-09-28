Previous
W Is for Wednesday by spanishliz
W Is for Wednesday

Not the day, but a Canadian band called Wednesday, for which my late neighbour, Randy, was the drummer. He exchanged this button with me for one that I had from our local PorchFest.
Liz Milne

