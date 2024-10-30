Previous
B Is for Birds by spanishliz
Photo 1236

B Is for Birds

They were waiting across the street for the roofers to finish so I would feed them!
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Liz Milne

Corinne C
A great capture of them lining up
October 30th, 2024  
Mags
A Nice lineup!
October 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Lol, great photo
October 30th, 2024  
