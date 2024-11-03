Sign up
Previous
Photo 1240
B Is for Brrr!
Frost on the leaves this morning! Brrr!
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6341
photos
47
followers
58
following
339% complete
View this month »
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
Latest from all albums
1229
909
2353
1239
2354
1240
1230
910
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd November 2024 7:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
leaf
,
maple
,
b
,
frost
,
brrr
