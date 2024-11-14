Previous
D Is for Dreys by spanishliz
D Is for Dreys

Those blobby things high up in the branches are squirrels' nests, called dreys. As the leaves fall off the trees they become more visible.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
There's a bunch of them up there! Great spot.
November 14th, 2024  
Dave ace
I learned something new
November 14th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Quite a lot of them!
November 14th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Interesting
November 14th, 2024  
