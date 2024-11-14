Sign up
Photo 1251
D Is for Dreys
Those blobby things high up in the branches are squirrels' nests, called dreys. As the leaves fall off the trees they become more visible.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
4
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th November 2024 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
d
,
nest
,
drey
Mags
ace
There's a bunch of them up there! Great spot.
November 14th, 2024
Dave
ace
I learned something new
November 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Quite a lot of them!
November 14th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Interesting
November 14th, 2024
