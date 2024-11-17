Sign up
Previous
Photo 1254
D Is for Decorations
Our local scrapbook store had a pink Christmas tree up and decorated when we were there the other day.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
6395
photos
47
followers
58
following
343% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th November 2024 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
d
,
pink
,
decorations
,
ornaments
Mags
ace
How unusual! Nice capture.
November 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
