Photo 1255
E Is for Eating
He wanted the peanuts more than he wanted to get away from me.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
6399
photos
47
followers
58
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th November 2024 2:30pm
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
eating
,
e
,
peanuts
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So fun
November 18th, 2024
