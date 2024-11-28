Sign up
Previous
Photo 1265
F Is for First Snow
I wasn't even sure if it was snow or a heavy frost until I picked up my newspaper and saw this! It's mostly melted already.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th November 2024 7:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
first
,
first snow
,
f
