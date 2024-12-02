Sign up
Photo 1269
G Is for Garfield
Garfield has been pressed into service, again, as I haven't been out and about taking photos today.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
toy
,
cat
,
g
,
garfield
