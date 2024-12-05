Sign up
Previous
Photo 1272
G Is for Growing Dome
I believe also for Geodesic Dome! The "growing dome" was put up next to the local Gleaners Food Bank, I think to supplement donations with home grown food.
Took the photo whilst I was waiting for my sister after my eye appointment. Thought it might do for the architecture challenge.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
348% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th November 2024 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
g
,
geodesic dome
,
architecture-10
,
growing dome
