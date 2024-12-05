Previous
G Is for Growing Dome by spanishliz
Photo 1272

G Is for Growing Dome

I believe also for Geodesic Dome! The "growing dome" was put up next to the local Gleaners Food Bank, I think to supplement donations with home grown food.

Took the photo whilst I was waiting for my sister after my eye appointment. Thought it might do for the architecture challenge.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
348% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact