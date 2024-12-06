Sign up
Previous
Photo 1273
G Is for Garfield (Again!)
I liked the shadow being cast by the morning sun.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
toy
,
shadow
,
cat
,
g
,
garfield
Corinne C
ace
I realized how small it is compared to the medicine bottle. Cute!
December 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh cute!
December 6th, 2024
