G Is for Garfield (Again!) by spanishliz
G Is for Garfield (Again!)

I liked the shadow being cast by the morning sun.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Corinne C ace
I realized how small it is compared to the medicine bottle. Cute!
December 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh cute!
December 6th, 2024  
