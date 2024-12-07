Previous
G Is for Grinch by spanishliz
Photo 1274

G Is for Grinch

I've started decorating, and Mr Grinch has taken his usual spot overlooking the living room. He posed for his picture in the office first.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute
December 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact