Previous
Photo 1274
G Is for Grinch
I've started decorating, and Mr Grinch has taken his usual spot overlooking the living room. He posed for his picture in the office first.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th December 2024 5:01pm
Privacy
Tags
christmas
,
decoration
,
g
,
grinch
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
December 8th, 2024
