Photo 1277
H Is for Hat
Patricia Bear is modelling a hat for us. I think I wore this one once, but it suits her better.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
hat
toy
bear
h
Mags
ace
So cute!
December 10th, 2024
