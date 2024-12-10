Previous
H Is for Hat by spanishliz
Photo 1277

H Is for Hat

Patricia Bear is modelling a hat for us. I think I wore this one once, but it suits her better.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
So cute!
December 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact