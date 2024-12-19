Previous
I Is for Icy by spanishliz
Photo 1286

I Is for Icy

There was an icy film on my outdoor table and the deck this morning.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
My goodness! Stay warm!
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact