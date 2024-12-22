Sign up
Previous
Photo 1289
I Is for Image of Tree in the Evening Light
I liked the way the bare branches stood out against the evening sky.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd December 2024 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
tree
,
i
,
branches
,
twilight
,
evening
,
image
Mags
ace
Some lovely patterns in those bare branches.
December 23rd, 2024
