I Is for Image of Tree in the Evening Light by spanishliz
I Is for Image of Tree in the Evening Light

I liked the way the bare branches stood out against the evening sky.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Mags ace
Some lovely patterns in those bare branches.
December 23rd, 2024  
