Photo 1296
Tortellini Day
If I'd looked at the list I could have waited and eaten my tortellini dinner today instead of a couple of days ago! Luckily, I took a photo :)
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th February 2025 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
tortellini
,
edah25-02
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
February 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Yummy
February 13th, 2025
Elyse Klemchuk
Yum!
February 13th, 2025
