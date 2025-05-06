Previous
C Is for Cuttings by spanishliz
C Is for Cuttings

These grass cuttings/clippings had formed themselves into a C and I couldn't resist!

As I've been neglecting my Alphabetical album for quite awhile, I think I'll just post random things like this in it, at least for the time being.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
