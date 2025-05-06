Sign up
Previous
Photo 1297
C Is for Cuttings
These grass cuttings/clippings had formed themselves into a C and I couldn't resist!
As I've been neglecting my Alphabetical album for quite awhile, I think I'll just post random things like this in it, at least for the time being.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
grass
,
letter
,
c
,
clippings
,
cuttings
