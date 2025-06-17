Previous
N Is for Newspaper by spanishliz
Photo 1304

N Is for Newspaper

I still get the local paper, which now comes only three days a week.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
357% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
It's a crying shame when there are timberlands grown just for paper and managed very well by Georgia Pacific.
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact