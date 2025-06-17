Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1304
N Is for Newspaper
I still get the local paper, which now comes only three days a week.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7059
photos
50
followers
66
following
357% complete
View this month »
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
Latest from all albums
564
1106
2572
1402
1304
1403
2573
1107
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th June 2025 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
newspaper
,
intelligencer
,
mundane-newspaper
Mags
ace
It's a crying shame when there are timberlands grown just for paper and managed very well by Georgia Pacific.
June 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close