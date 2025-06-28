Previous
C Is for Chickadee by spanishliz
C Is for Chickadee

I've been hearing these little guys but not seeing them recently. Happy to see this one today, even if he does look a bit scruffy.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
