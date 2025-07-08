Sign up
Previous
Photo 1307
B Is for Busy Intersection
For get pushed this week Kathryn M
@kametty
asked me to do "a black and white shot of a busy place...lots going on whether it be people or wild life."
You can't see them, but I'm pretty sure all of the cars have people in them :)
Taken in normal mode on my phone, converted to black and white using Snapseed.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
black and white
,
cars
,
busy
,
intersection
,
snapseed
,
get-pushed-675
Liz Milne
ace
How's this Kathryn M
@kametty
for my get pushed challenge?
Did you see yours? If not, I just asked that you capture some action.
July 9th, 2025
Did you see yours? If not, I just asked that you capture some action.