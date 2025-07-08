Previous
B Is for Busy Intersection by spanishliz
B Is for Busy Intersection

For get pushed this week Kathryn M @kametty asked me to do "a black and white shot of a busy place...lots going on whether it be people or wild life."

You can't see them, but I'm pretty sure all of the cars have people in them :)

Taken in normal mode on my phone, converted to black and white using Snapseed.
8th July 2025

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Liz Milne ace
How's this Kathryn M @kametty for my get pushed challenge?

Did you see yours? If not, I just asked that you capture some action.
July 9th, 2025  
