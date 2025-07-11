Previous
B Is for Busy Feeding Station by spanishliz
Photo 1308

B Is for Busy Feeding Station

For get pushed this week Kathryn M @kametty asked me to do "a black and white shot of a busy place...lots going on whether it be people or wild life."

Here's another interpretation, this time with birds. I count five of them.

Taken in normal mode on my phone, converted to black and white using Snapseed.
Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Liz Milne
