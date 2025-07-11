Sign up
Previous
Photo 1308
B Is for Busy Feeding Station
For get pushed this week Kathryn M
@kametty
asked me to do "a black and white shot of a busy place...lots going on whether it be people or wild life."
Here's another interpretation, this time with birds. I count five of them.
Taken in normal mode on my phone, converted to black and white using Snapseed.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Tags
black and white
,
birds
,
busy
,
snapseed
,
get-pushed-675
