Previous
Photo 1309
P Is for Panorama
April
@aecasey
@aecasey asked me to do a panorama for my get pushed challenge, and I already have done one using my iphone. Today I remembered that my Fuji camera also does panoramas so I tried a couple.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7197
photos
51
followers
66
following
Tags
panorama
,
get-pushed-676
Liz Milne
ace
April
@aecasey
Here's a panorama using my little Fuji camera.
July 17th, 2025
Here's a panorama using my little Fuji camera.