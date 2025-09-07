Previous
S Is for Squirrel by spanishliz
Photo 1312

S Is for Squirrel

He was there along with the chickadee and the chipmunk, but seemed a bit more shy.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a cutie
September 7th, 2025  
