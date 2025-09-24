Sign up
Previous
Photo 1315
C Is for Canon and Close-Up
I'm remembering how good it feels to hold a nice hefty Canon in my hands and play with the settings a bit! Thanks Mary, for the challenge!
@mcsiegle
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
canon
,
close-up
,
bokeh
,
peanuts
,
get-pushed-686
Liz Milne
ace
Mary,
@mcsiegle
I really have to thank you for this challenge. I'm having so much fun playing with my big camera! I haven't tagged all the photos for get pushed, or to you, but I think I've posted four more today :)
September 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Interesting macro!
September 24th, 2025
