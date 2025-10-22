Sign up
Photo 1316
Photo 1316
S Is for Satisfied Squirrel
He seemed to enjoy the mixture of seeds and nuts.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
3
2
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
2
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd October 2025 11:10am
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
s
Judith Johnson
ace
I bet he is! Lovely
October 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect
October 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
So cute.
October 22nd, 2025
