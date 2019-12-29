Sign up
Previous
Next
134 / 365
Santa through Sunglasses
For the home-made filter technique challenge, I've used sunshades that slip behind my glasses and placed them over the lens of my Fuji (the shades, not the glasses). Left auto flash on for the light effect (including reflections from smudges...).
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
743
photos
23
followers
29
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
29th December 2019 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
light
,
santa
,
technique101
