Previous
Next
Santa through Sunglasses by spanishliz
134 / 365

Santa through Sunglasses

For the home-made filter technique challenge, I've used sunshades that slip behind my glasses and placed them over the lens of my Fuji (the shades, not the glasses). Left auto flash on for the light effect (including reflections from smudges...).
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise