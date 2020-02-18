Sign up
Previous
Next
143 / 365
Another Monochrome Selfie for February
I liked this selfie I took whilst waiting for the bus today, and have decided to use it as my third for the month as
@jacqbb
and some others are also doing.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
854
photos
27
followers
35
following
39% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
18th February 2020 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blackandwhite
,
monochrome
,
selfie
,
for2020
,
pom2020
