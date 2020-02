Tale of Three Summers

For the "tell a story" collage challenge, I give you Downtown Belleville in the summers of 2015 (top), 2016 (middle) and 2017 (bottom). A section of the main street was dug up whilst all the pipes and cables and whatnot were renewed and updated. The construction people were great and helpful, especially at directing confused pedestrians as to the route to follow! It's all like new now, but that would be another story!