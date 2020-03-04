Previous
Next
Unfinished? by spanishliz
148 / 365

Unfinished?

Well, maybe... the colour isn't all there, and you can only see half my face, and it definitely looks like I didn't finish combing my hair...
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise