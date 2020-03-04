Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
148 / 365
Unfinished?
Well, maybe... the colour isn't all there, and you can only see half my face, and it definitely looks like I didn't finish combing my hair...
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
891
photos
27
followers
36
following
40% complete
View this month »
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
Latest from all albums
62
63
649
64
650
148
65
651
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
4th March 2020 9:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
cat
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-unfinished
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close