Snowing in Mid-April by spanishliz
160 / 365

Snowing in Mid-April

Was trying to photograph the snow on my deck through back door window. Forgot to suppress flash. Liked the accidental outcome, so here it is :)
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
