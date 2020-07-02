Previous
Rotating Circles by spanishliz
176 / 365

Rotating Circles

Otherwise known as wheels or tyres/tires. Someone parked their truck and trailer outside my house the other day, so of course I took a photo. This is cropped from that pic.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Liz Milne

