185 / 365
Circular Bowl
My lunch-time eggy thingy, microwaved in a circular bowl.
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1196
photos
31
followers
41
following
50% complete
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
192
183
184
193
779
194
185
780
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
11th July 2020 12:40pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
food
,
bowl
,
eggs
,
julycircles2020
