Previous
Next
Circles and Stripes by spanishliz
200 / 365

Circles and Stripes

Two new pairs of shorts, ordered online, one with circular dots, the other with stripes.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
54% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise