205 / 365
Circular Manhole Cover
This is not far from my house, and is for the telephone company.
Made it through a month of circles, too!
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
manhole cover
,
julycircles2020
