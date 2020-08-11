Previous
Next
Please Excuse the Fuzziness... by spanishliz
208 / 365

Please Excuse the Fuzziness...

... but if "trying to take an uninterrupted afternoon nap" isn't an example of "flogging a dead horse", I don't know what is! Even the camera shake is part of the futility :)
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise