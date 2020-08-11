Sign up
Please Excuse the Fuzziness...
... but if "trying to take an uninterrupted afternoon nap" isn't an example of "flogging a dead horse", I don't know what is! Even the camera shake is part of the futility :)
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
1288
photos
33
followers
43
following
Tags
cat
,
nap
,
40 winks
,
fiveplustwo-floggingadeadhorse
