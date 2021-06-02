Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
247 / 365
There Used to Be a School Here
Took this toward the end of May, but posting anyway because I like this tree. The 1960s-era school was closed awhile ago, and demolished in the last couple of years, but the tree remains. Yay for that!
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2075
photos
36
followers
51
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Latest from all albums
50
246
1105
152
519
520
1106
247
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Extras
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
30th May 2021 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
,
field
,
junetrees21
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close