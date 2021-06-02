Previous
There Used to Be a School Here by spanishliz
There Used to Be a School Here

Took this toward the end of May, but posting anyway because I like this tree. The 1960s-era school was closed awhile ago, and demolished in the last couple of years, but the tree remains. Yay for that!
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
