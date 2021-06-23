Previous
Lovely Big Tree by spanishliz
Lovely Big Tree

Not sure why I haven't taken note of this one before, as it is on my usual walking route. Had to get quite close to eliminate wires crossing the shot.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
CC Folk ace
That is one fantastic tree! :)
June 23rd, 2021  
