The Beach (MFPIAC103) by spanishliz
The Beach (MFPIAC103)

It took me awhile, but I knew I had enough beach pictures to to this one (even though I'm really not a beach person!) The two large photos are in Spain c.1989. That's my Mum at top left having a paddle in the Med. Lower right is looking back to the beach from the hotel breakwater, on the same day. I lived in one of those buildings for 19 years.
Top right are from September 2009 from a scrapbooking weekend in Prince Edward County, on the Lake Ontario side. Lower left are both on Lake Huron. First Boiler Beach in 2017, then geese watching the sunset at Goderich a couple of years before that.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Lesley ace
Lovely collage
July 2nd, 2021  
