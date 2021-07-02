The Beach (MFPIAC103)

It took me awhile, but I knew I had enough beach pictures to to this one (even though I'm really not a beach person!) The two large photos are in Spain c.1989. That's my Mum at top left having a paddle in the Med. Lower right is looking back to the beach from the hotel breakwater, on the same day. I lived in one of those buildings for 19 years.

Top right are from September 2009 from a scrapbooking weekend in Prince Edward County, on the Lake Ontario side. Lower left are both on Lake Huron. First Boiler Beach in 2017, then geese watching the sunset at Goderich a couple of years before that.