285 / 365
Rainbow
We had just a little bit of rain today and it broke the heat a bit (not much), but the rainbow was lovely.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
sky
clouds
rainbow
