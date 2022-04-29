Sign up
317 / 365
Red Pepper
This gorgeous red pepper arrived with my market delivery yesterday, so I thought I'd take a photo or two before starting to use it.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
28th April 2022 4:57pm
Tags
food
,
vegetable
,
red pepper
,
mundane-peppers
