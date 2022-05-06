Sign up
Previous
Next
324 / 365
Grass or Mud?
This is my front lawn, half grassy and half muddy and brown. The grassy part already looks like it might need mowing (but I'm resisting) while the muddy part not so much!
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
grass
,
mud
,
lawn
,
mayhalf22
,
nomowmay22
