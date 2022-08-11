Sign up
364 / 365
In the Neighbourhood
I took a sneaky photo of a neighbour in a colourful outfit then played with it so I reckon that he would not even recognize himself. 😎
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
tinyplanet
,
abstractaugust2022
