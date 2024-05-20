Sign up
Photo 485
Still May!
My back yard, still observing no mow May. Had to tackle the front, but the back can wait until the month is done.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5648
photos
44
followers
56
following
478
479
480
481
482
483
484
485
744
1070
484
1072
2186
485
1073
2187
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th May 2024 1:20pm
Privacy
Tags
grass
,
fence
,
yard
,
dandelions
,
dandelion clock
,
nomowmay-24
,
nomowmay-2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So many wishes
May 20th, 2024
