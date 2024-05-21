Sign up
Photo 486
Contrast
My nearest neighbour mowed a couple of days ago, while next along still has a good crop of dandelions. The school playing field has been mowed multiple times.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
dandelions
,
bus shelter
,
nomowmay-24
,
nomowmay-2024
